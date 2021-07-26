COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police District 11 released preliminary investigation information Monday afternoon about an early morning July 26, 2021, two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that involved a motorcycle.

The crash occurred at Fosterburg Road at Serenity Drive in Madison County and involved a 2005 Silver Pontiac Grand Am and a 1998 dark blue Kraft-Tech motorcycle. Matthew S. Foster, a 55-year-old male, from Hartford, died in the crash.

The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11:

WHAT: Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: July 26, 2021, at approximately 6:24 a.m.

WHERE: Fosterburg Road at Serenity Drive, Madison County

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2005 Silver Pontiac Grand Am

Unit 2- 1998 Dark Blue Kraft-Tech Motorcycle

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Deven J. Alexander, a 19-year-old male from Alton, IL

Unit 2 - Matthew S. Foster, a 55-year-old male from Hartford, IL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: indicate Unit 1 was traveling on Fosterburg Road southbound near Serenity Drive. Unit 1 caught up to another unit and began passing this unit. Unit 2 was traveling northbound on Fosterburg Road when Unit 2 hit Unit 1 head-on. The driver of Unit 2 was pronounced deceased on scene by the Madison County Coroner. The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was issued citations for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Improper Passing on the Left, Driver Required to Wear a Seatbelt, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

