PONTOON BEACH - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) - Zone 6 said late Tuesday afternoon it continues an investigation of an officer-involved death involving a Pontoon

Beach Police Department Officer Tyler Timmins, 36.



"At approximately 7:52 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2021, the ISP was requested by the Pontoon Beach Police Department to assist with an officer-involved shooting. Preliminary reports indicate a Pontoon Beach Police Officer approached a suspected stolen vehicle on Illinois Route 111 at Chain of Rocks Road in Pontoon Beach when a male suspect began firing at the officer.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Officer Tyler Timmins was shot and transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The suspect was taken into custody on scene."



Timmins, 36, was a police officer in Madison County for 14 years, serving with Roxana, Worden, and Hartford Police Departments. He joined the Pontoon Beach Police Department in April of 2020.



ISP said this is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time.

More like this: