MCCLURE, IL – On Sunday, May 2, 2021, at approximately 2:48 a.m. Illinois State Police (ISP) District 22 Troopers responded to a reported shooting at the Pink Pony night club. Three individuals sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to area hospitals. Two of the victims were treated and released and the other remains in the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 at 618-845-3740 (Ext: 281), or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be disseminated at this time.