ISP Probes Triple Shooting on 31st and Jefferson In East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police has been asked to investigate a triple fatal shooting in East St. Louis on 31st and Jefferson today.

Crime scene tape has roped off the city block. There are several bullet holes viewed in a silver vehicle.

DEVELOPING...