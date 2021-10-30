MT. VERNON - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) - Zone 7 is investigating an officer-involved shooting (OIS) involving a deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

On October 26, 2021 at approximately 1:00 p.m. the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 7 was requested by the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office to investigate an Officer Involved Shooting that occurred at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Mt. Vernon, IL. Preliminary information indicates, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer was transporting Fredrick Goss, a 55-year-old male inmate, to the courtroom for a jury trial.

While in the sally port of the courthouse, Goss was unhandcuffed by the correctional officer, as Goss was not to appear before the jury in restraints. After the handcuffs were removed, Goss was transferred from the transport vehicle into a wheelchair. While in the wheelchair, Goss grabbed the correctional officer’s sidearm and after a struggle, disarmed the correctional officer. During the continued struggle for the firearm, a round was discharged. A Jefferson County Sherriff’s Deputy assigned to courthouse security observed the incident on the sally port surveillance camera and went to the sally port to aid the Correctional Officer. The Deputy discharged his firearm striking Goss. Goss was transported to an area hospital and eventually transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The ISP Zone 7 DCI is leading this active and ongoing investigation. A video release of the incident will be forthcoming. No further information will be released at this time.

