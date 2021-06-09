ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Illinois State Police District 11 is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Martin Luther King Drive at Collinsville Road in St. Clair County. A 24-year-old male died in the crash.

This is the preliminary ISP report from the crash:

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: June 9, 2021 at approximately 11:22 a.m.

WHERE: Martin Luther King Drive at Collinsville Road, St. Clair County

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2013 Red Dodge SedanUnit 2- 2011 Brown Cadillac SUV

DRIVERS: Unit 1- 24-year-old male from Madison, IL – Deceased

Unit 2 - Brandis Jennings, 30-year-old female from Centerville, IL - Transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 2- Arthur Williams, 33-year-old male from St. Louis, MO - Transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with minor injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling west on Martin Luther King (MLK) Drive approaching Collinsville Road in St. Clair County. Unit 2 was turning left onto MLK Drive from Collinsville Road. The driver of Unit 1 failed to stop at the stop sign and struck Unit 2. Unit 1 driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Unit 2 driver was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Unit 2 passenger was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with minor injuries. The St. Clair County Coroner will release the name of the deceased pending next of kin notification.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

