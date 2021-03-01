



EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal accident on the ramp from Illinois Route 3 northbound to Interstate 64 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound in East St. Louis at 4:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

The driver of a black 2017 BMW Sedan - Timothy P. Mahon, 31, of St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver apparently struck a barrier, then the vehicle flipped over the barrier wall and fell to the ground below overturned.



The full preliminary report by ISP is below.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 11

WHAT: Single-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: On the ramp from Illinois Route 3 northbound to Interstate 64 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound, East St Louis, St Clair County.

WHEN: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:45 A.M.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Black 2017 BMW Sedan

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Timothy P. Mahon, a 31-year-old male from St Louis, MO – Pronounced deceased on scene.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 3, merging onto Interstate 64 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound. As Unit 1 was merging, it struck the concrete barrier to the right side. After hitting the barrier, Unit 1 flipped over the barrier wall and fell to the ground below. Unit 1 came to rest, overturned, on the train tracks below the ramp. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

