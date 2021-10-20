HAMILTON - On Oct. 20, 2021, the Illinois State Police was requested by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and the McLeansboro Police Department to conduct an investigation regarding an officer-involved shooting.

At approximately 12:20 A.M., a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy and a McLeansboro police officer were booking an individual who had been arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Methamphetamine at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect broke free from restraints and assaulted the officers. The two officers fired their weapons at the suspect. One of the rounds struck the suspect. The suspect was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Article continues after sponsor message

The investigation is ongoing. For any further information surrounding the event, please contact the Hamilton County State’s Attorney’s Office.

More like this: