CHICAGO – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 1 East Violent Crimes Unit, arrested 32-year-old Calvin D. Woods of Matteson, IL. Woods was charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder (Class M Felony).

On August 28, 2023, at approximately 7:27 p.m., ISP Troop 3 Troopers responded to Interstate 94 northbound near Dolton Road for a report of a multi-unit crash. Troopers arrived on scene and observed two crashed vehicles along the concrete median wall near Dolton Road, an abandoned Audi A4 and a Toyota Camry. Troopers learned the driver of the Toyota Camry, 30-year-old Travon M. Mackie of Chicago, IL suffered life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

After a thorough investigation, ISP Agents connected Calvin D. Woods to the shooting and as an occupant of the Audi. On February 22, 2024, ISP Agents in coordination with the FBI and United States Marshals Service, took Woods into custody without incident.

On February 24, 2024, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved Woods for two counts of First-Degree Murder. Woods was transported to the Cook County Detention Center for housing until his pre-trial detention hearing scheduled for February 25, 2024.

