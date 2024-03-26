ISP Makes Arrest In Murder Case In Chicago
CHICAGO – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 East Violent Crimes Unit arrested 36-year-old Myles M. Stanford of Lynwood, IL. Stanford was charged with one count of First-Degree Murder (Class M Felony) and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon by Felon (Class 3 Felony).
On March 20, 2024, at approximately 2:45 p.m., ISP was notified of an expressway shooting that occurred on the Interstate 94 northbound ramp to 103rd Street. Troopers arrived on scene and located a white Toyota with the front and rear passenger side windows shot out. Troopers learned the driver of the Toyota suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
After an extensive ISP investigation, the suspect vehicle was identified. On March 21, 2024, the driver, identified as Stanford, was taken into custody. A weapon was also recovered. ISP presented the case to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and the above-mentioned charges were filed. Stanford is being held at the Riverdale Police Department pending his first court appearance. No further information is available.
