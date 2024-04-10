CHESTER – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 announces the arrest of 33-year-old Brian Fricke of Chester, IL for 12 counts of Possession of Child Pornography – under age 13 (Class 2 Felony).

On February 15, 2024, ISP agents and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation into the possession of child pornography. On April 3, 2024, a search warrant was conducted, and Fricke was taken into custody for Possession of Child Pornography and transported to the Randolph County Jail.

The ISP was assisted during the investigation by the Chester Police Department and the case was prosecuted by the Randolph County States Attorney James Kelley.

The Illinois State Police provide the following resource for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery. Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; www.cybertipline.org; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

