EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Cornell L. Irving of St. Louis, MO for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony).

On November 10, 2023, ISP PSEG was requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to conduct a death investigation in the 4000 block of State Street in East St. Louis.

A female victim, identified as 19-year-old Trenadi Bateman of Collinsville, had been shot and transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

On December 22, 2023, after a thorough investigation, ISP PSEG agents presented the case to the St. Clair County State's Attorney, James Gomric, and a First Degree Murder charge was filed. Irving is being held at the East St. Louis Jail.

