HILLSBORO – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) officials arrested 66-year-old James Dawson of Hillsboro, IL., 66, for Custodial Sexual Misconduct (Class 3 Felony) and Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 4 Felony).

On July 13, 2022, ISP DII initiated an investigation on Dawson, an Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) contractual employee. Dawson is a sonographer and was contracted by IDOC to perform sonograms on individuals in custody throughout the state of Illinois. Dawson’s charges involve seven separate victims.

After a year-long investigation, ISP DII agents took Dawson into custody on August 1, 2023. Dawson was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on a Fulton County warrant with a $50,000.00 bond (10% to apply) and a Johnson County warrant with a $4,000.00 bond (no 10% to apply).

Article continues after sponsor message

This is an active and ongoing investigation. No additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact ISP DII at (217) 206-0449.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: