NASHVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 announces the arrest of 36-year-old Corey A. Minemann of Ruma, IL, for two counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Class 2 Felony) and Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felony), stemming from an August 8, 2023 motor vehicle crash in Washington County.

On August 8, 2023, ISP Troop 8 troopers were requested by Washington County Sheriff’s Office to handle a vehicle versus bicyclist fatal traffic crash on Oakdale Blacktop. The bicyclist, Randy Love, received fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Washington County Coroner’s Office. ISP DCI agents followed-up, leading a thorough investigation connecting Minemann to the incident.

On February 5, 2024, a warrant was issued by a Washington County judge for Minemann’s arrest and he was taken into custody by ISP on February 6 in Randolph County. Minemann is currently being held in the Randolph County Jail on the above charges awaiting a detention hearing

