PANA – On Saturday, March 20, 2021 Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 agents located human skeletal remains in a field near the 2500 block of E. 6th Street Road in Pana, Illinois. The human skeletal remains were located during a search by DCI Zone 4, the Chris-Mont (Christian and Montgomery County) Emergency Management Agency, Pana Police Department, Pana Fire Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Christian County Coroner’s Office, the ISP Crime Scene Services, as well as numerous other agencies.

The skeletal remains were found in an area to the North and East of the last known location of Daniel Crosby; beyond areas that had previously been searched. Family and friends of Daniel Crosby have not had any contact with Crosby since Feb. 27, 2020 when he was in Pana, Illinois. Crosby was reported missing to the Carterville, Illinois Police Department on March 18, 2020.

No identification has been made at this time, identification will require additional forensic review. Preliminary evaluation of the skeletal remains revealed no obvious signs of trauma.

This investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 at (217) 782-4750.

