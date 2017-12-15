ISP issues traffic alert for I-55 Northbound at Illinois Route 143 after serious crash
December 15, 2017 3:23 PM December 15, 2017 3:23 PM
Listen to the story
Illinois State Police District 11 issued the following traffic alert at about 2:45 p.m. Friday:
I-55 NB @ RT 143: ISP District 11 Troopers are on a traffic crash involving a CMV with seven additional vehicles. ARCH is landing helicopters to transported severely injured.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Please re-route due to traffic congestion.
More like this: