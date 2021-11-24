CLINTON COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police summary of a fatal crash in Clinton County on November 23.

WHAT: Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHEN: Nov. 23, 2021 at approximately 12:42 p.m.

WHERE: U.S. 50 at St. Rose Road, Clinton County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2003 Blue Ford

Article continues after sponsor message

Unit 2 – 2018 Blue Dodge

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Tracy M. Loyd, 51-year-old female from Okawville, IL – Deceased

Unit 2 – Michael J. Brown, 20-year-old male from Trenton, IL – Deceased

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50 just east of St. Rose Road. Unit 1 crossed the center line and crashed head-on into Unit 2, which was traveling westbound U.S. 50. Unit 2 then caught fire. The driver of Unit 1 and Unit 2 were both pronounced deceased on scene. At approximately 3:45 p.m., US 50 was reopened.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

More like this: