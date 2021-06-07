ISP Issues Report On Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash In Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police report from a two-vehicle fatal crash in Montgomery County.
WHAT: Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash
WHERE: 1600 East (Irving Road) at North 20th Avenue, Montgomery County
WHEN: June 6, 2021 at approximately 1:31 p.m.
VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2018 Camouflage Polaris UTV
Unit 2- 2013 Gray Dodge SUV
DRIVERS: Unit 1- Chad Stewart, 44-year-old male from Butler, IL - Deceased
Unit 2- Delmar Pray, 67-year-old male from Nakomis, IL - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
PASSENGERS: Unit 2- Marsha Pray, 64-year-old female from Nokomis, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Unit 2- 13-year-old juvenile – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling west on North 20th Avenue approaching 1600 East in Montgomery County. Unit 2 was traveling south on 1600 East approaching North 20th Avenue. The driver of Unit 1 failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by Unit 2. Unit 1 overturned, ejecting Unit 1 driver. The driver of Unit 1 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver and both passengers of Unit 2 were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.
