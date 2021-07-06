ISP Issues Report About Two-Vehicle Crash Near Litchfield
LITCHFIELD - Illinois State Police issued info about a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate-55 northbound at Milepost 60, just north of Litchfield today.
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 18
WHAT: Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injuries
WHERE: Interstate 55 northbound at Milepost 60, just north of Litchfield, Montgomery County
WHEN: July 3, 2021, at 2:05 a.m.
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – White 2020 Nissan Pickup
Unit 2 – Gray 2019 Kenworth Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer
DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Remington Montgomery, 37-year-old male from Springfield, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.
Unit 2 – Roger Rosser, 56-year-old male from Rockford, IL - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Milepost 60. Unit 2 was traveling northbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 at the same location. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 head-on. The driver of Unit 1 was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Interstate 55 northbound was closed for approximately seven hours for recovery and clean up. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash, Driving the Wrong Way on the Interstate, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
