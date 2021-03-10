ST. CLAIR COUNTY - This is a preliminary report of a traffic crash with injuries handled by Illinois State Police District 11 from a Tuesday, March 9, accident in St. Clair County.

WHAT: Four Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injuries

WHERE: Interstate 64 westbound at Milepost 5.4, Washington Park, St Clair County.

WHEN: March 9, 2021 at 11:53 A.M.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – White 2014 Chevrolet Silverado

Unit 2 – Blue 2006 Toyota Avalon

Unit 3 – Blue 2019 Peterbilt Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

Unit 4 – Orange 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Terry T. Getz, a 41-year-old male from Dupo, IL – Refused medical attention.

Unit 2 – Kalisha M. Hudson, a 23-year-old female from Chicago, IL - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Unit 3 – Mohamoud Y. Jama, 46-year-old male from Chicago, IL – Refused medical attention.

Unit 4 - Andrew C. Anderson, a 40-year-old male from Belleville, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGERS: Unit 3 – Abdikadir M. Abdi, a 34-year-old male from Owatonna, MN – Refused medical attention.

Unit 4 – Angelina L. Lockhart, a 73-year-old female from Belleville, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling Interstate 64 eastbound at Milepost 5.2, in the middle lane. Unit 2 was traveling Interstate 64 westbound at mile post 5.4, in the left lane. Unit 3 was traveling Interstate 64 westbound at mile post 5.4, in the right lane. Unit 4 was traveling Interstate 64 westbound at mile post 5.4, in the middle lane. Unit 1 struck and crossed over the center median cables. Unit 1 then struck Unit 2 head-on. Unit 2 was struck by Unit 3 and Unit 4.

The driver of Unit 1 refused medical attention. The driver of Unit 2 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passenger of Unit 3 refused medical attention. The driver and passenger of Unit 4 were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

