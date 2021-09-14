COLLINSVILLE – On Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, the Office of St. Clair County States Attorney James A. Gomric charged Barneshio A. White, a 28-year-old male of East St. Louis, Illinois with one count of First-Degree Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Intimidation.

As it relates to the first-degree murder charge; White is alleged to have intentionally and without lawful justification and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to a 16-year-old male of East St. Louis, Illinois in that White shot the 16-year-old male, thereby causing his death.

As it relates to the felon in possession of a firearm charge, White, who has been convicted of a felony under Illinois law, knowingly possessed a 9mm pistol after previously being convicted of aggravated lawful restraint.

As it relates to the intimidation/physical harm, White, with the intent to cause a witness to omit the performance of an act, notifying police of the defendant’s role in the death of a 16-year-old male of East St. Louis, Illinois, communicated to the witness a threat, to inflict, without lawful authority, physical harm upon the witness.

These charges resulted from an incident that occurred on Sept. 7, 2021 at approximately 3:49 a.m., where the Illinois State Police (ISP) Public Integrity Task Force (PSEG) was requested by the East Saint Louis Police Department to assist in the investigation of a homicide which had occurred at the intersection of 84th Street and Washington Avenue in East St. Louis, Illinois. A 16-year-old male from East St. Louis, Illinois was pronounced deceased at that location by the Saint Clair County Coroner’s Office.

Bond on the above charge was set at $500,000, 10% to apply. White remains in custody at the Saint Clair County Jail. The incident was jointly investigated by the Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), East St. Louis Police Department, St. Clair County Coroner, and St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

