COLLINSVILLE - On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the Office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric announced he has charged Jahmal Alexander of Belleville, with First-Degree Murder in the shooting death of Tysean Gilmore.

ISP said as it relates to the first-degree murder charge; Alexander is alleged without lawful justification and with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm to Tysean Gilmore, fired a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun into the vehicle occupied by Tysean Gilmore, thereby causing the death of Tysean Gilmore.

These charges resulted from an incident that occurred on March 8, 2021, where the East St. Louis Police Department and the ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the area of 25th Street and State Street in East St Louis, for reports of shots fired. A 26-year-old deceased male was located in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 was requested to assist. Through investigative means,a suspect was quickly developed. The suspect, later identified as Jahmal Alexander, a 37-year old male of Belleville, was located a short time later in Shiloh.

Alexander was taken into custody by the Shiloh Police Department without incident and is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail. Bond on the above charges was set at $1,000,000, 10 percent to apply.

The incident was jointly investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) -Zone 6, the ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) and the East St Louis Police Department.

More like this: