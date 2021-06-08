JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injuries

WHERE: Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 88, Jefferson County

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: June 7, 2021, at approximately 3:21 p.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Unknown

Unit 2 – 2008 Black Nissan Pathfinder

DRIVER: Unit 1 – UnknownUnit 2 – Martha M. Blatch, 61-year-old female of Springfield, IL – Transported to a local hospital with injuries

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 in the left lane and began changing lanes. Unit 1 began merging into the right lane in front of Unit 2. Unit 2 began evading Unit 1 and ran off the roadway to avoid getting side-swiped by Unit 1. Unit 2 continued traveling off the roadway into a wooded area. The driver of Unit 1 was air lifted to a local hospital with injuries.

CHARGES: N/A

More like this:

Jan 17, 2024 - JCHS Announces New Principal Appointed

2 days ago - Principia College to Stage Rare Play for Spring Performance

Feb 16, 2024 - Jersey Schools, Southwestern, L&C Announce Early Dismissal Amid Weather Warnings

Feb 7, 2024 - East Fire Station Opens for Service as Edwardsville Fire Department Marks 150-Year Anniversary

Nov 22, 2023 - Belleville Man Charged With Involuntary Sexual Servitude Of A Minor

 