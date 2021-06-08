ISP Investigates Two-Vehicle Crash With Injuries In Jefferson County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash with injuries. The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13 WHAT: Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injuries WHERE: Interstate 57 northbound at milepost 88, Jefferson County Article continues after sponsor message WHEN: June 7, 2021, at approximately 3:21 p.m. VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Unknown Unit 2 – 2008 Black Nissan Pathfinder DRIVER: Unit 1 – UnknownUnit 2 – Martha M. Blatch, 61-year-old female of Springfield, IL – Transported to a local hospital with injuries PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 in the left lane and began changing lanes. Unit 1 began merging into the right lane in front of Unit 2. Unit 2 began evading Unit 1 and ran off the roadway to avoid getting side-swiped by Unit 1. Unit 2 continued traveling off the roadway into a wooded area. The driver of Unit 1 was air lifted to a local hospital with injuries. CHARGES: N/A More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip