This is an ISP report from a two-vehicle crash with injury in Benton.



WHAT: Two Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 14 westbound at North McLeansboro Street, Benton, IL

WHEN: July 10, 2020 at 11:30 A.M.

VEHICLES: Unit 1?– 2005 Silver Dodge Caravan

Unit 2 – 2002 White Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer

DRIVERS: Unit 1?–Joshua Simms, a 36 year old male from Christopher, IL. – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Bryan Karcher, a 46 year old male from McLeansboro, IL. – Refused medical attention.

PASSENGERS: Unit 1 – Maria R. Hampton, a 20 year old female from Benton, IL – Refused medical attention.

Unit 1 – Donovan H. Weidig, a 26 year old male from Benton, IL – Refused medical attention.

PEDESTRIANS: Larry Lampley, 60 year old male from Whittington, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Unidentified male – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was northbound on McLeansboro Street and unit 2 was westbound on Illinois Route 14. Unit 1 failed to stop at the stop sign at McLeansboro Street and Illinois Route 14. Unit 1 struck the front end of unit 2 as it entered the intersection. Unit 2 left the roadway to the left and struck two buildings, two pedestrians, two parked vehicles and a trailer.

The driver of unit 1 fled the scene and was apprehended by Franklin County deputies. The driver of unit 1 was transported to the hospital by ambulance and later fled from the hospital. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

CHARGES: Charges will be forthcoming pending further investigation.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

