ISP Investigates Traffic Crash With Injuries Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DUPO - Illinois State Police released the following information about a traffic crash on I-255 southbound at Milepost 5.2, Dupo, in Monroe County.

WHAT: Single-Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injuries WHERE: Interstate 255 southbound at Milepost 5.2, Dupo, Monroe County. WHEN: March 3, 2021 at 12:40 P.M. VEHICLE: Unit 1 – White 2006 Volvo S60 DRIVER: Unit 1 – Zyron A. Smith, a 19-year-old male from Cahokia, IL. – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGERS: Unit 1 – A 17-year-old male from Cahokia, IL. - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unit 1 – A 17-year-old female from St Louis, MO. - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unit 1 – A 17-year-old female from St Louis, MO. - Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Interstate 255 at Milepost 5.2 at a high rate of speed. Unit 1 lost control, traveled across all lanes of Interstate 255 southbound, and struck the guardrail on the right side of the road. Unit 1 caught fire, but all of the passengers were able to exit the vehicle safely. All four occupants were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unit 1 had fled an attempted traffic stop by Cahokia PD, inside of St Clair County, but the officer had extinguished his emergency lights and was not in pursuit of Unit 1. The Cahokia Police Department will be handling charges for the incident. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

