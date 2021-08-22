MT. OLIVE - Illinois State District 18 is investigating a fatal single-vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 4:21 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2021, on Interstate 55 northbound just north of Milepost 46, Mt. Olive in Macoupin County.

The driver was a 51-year-old male John B. McCutcheon from Warrenton, MO. McCutcheon was transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger - Katelynn K. Cook - a 28-year-old from Carlinville died in the crash. A 3-year-old male from Warrenton, MO., was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. More details are below from the preliminary report on the crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours during the crash investigation. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at

this time

PRELIMINARY REPORT: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 just north of Milepost 46 in Macoupin County. A rear tire of Unit 1 fell off causing the driver of Unit 1 to lose control of the vehicle.

Unit 1 traveled into the center median and overturned. The front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The three-year-old male was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and remaining two juvenile passengers were transported by ambulance to area hospitals with non-life-threatening

injuries.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

