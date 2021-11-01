BUNCOMBE - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 7 is investigating an officer-involved shooting (OIS) involving officers from Mississippi County, MO (MCSO) and Johnson County, IL (JCSO) Sheriff’s Offices.

On Oct. 28, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m., multiple agencies from Illinois and the MCSO were involved in a vehicle pursuit of a stolen MCSO patrol truck. The truck had been stolen by a suspect who had been arrested by deputies from MCSO while in Missouri. During the pursuit, a Deputy from MCSO and JCSO discharged their firearms. At the conclusion of the pursuit on Allen Road, approximately 1 mile west of Buncombe, IL, the suspect was taken into custody and was not injured as a result of the officer involved shooting.

The pursuit along with any potential charges related to the suspect who stole the police vehicle are being investigated by the MCSO, JCSO, and Pulaski County, IL Sheriff’s Offices. This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time by ISP DCI Zone 7 reference the OIS.

