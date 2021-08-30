ULLIN – At 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 28th, 2021, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 in conjunction with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, investigated a shooting that had occurred in the 6000 block of Dutchman Lake Road, Johnson County, IL. Joseph E. Geyman, a 51-year-old male of Tunnel Hill, IL, suffered injuries sustained by

Article continues after sponsor message

gunfire and is deceased. The suspect, Larry D. Cavitt, 68 year-old-male of Goreville, IL, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder (Class X Felony). Cavitt is in custody at Massac County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 at 618-542-2171 Extension 1207. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

More like this: