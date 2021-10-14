RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash at Illinois Route 4 at Roseborough Road in Randolph County at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13



WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 4 at Roseborough Road, Randolph County

WHEN: Oct. 13, 2021, at approximately 11:25 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2009 Green Pontiac G6

Article continues after sponsor message

Unit 2 – 2013 Freightliner Conventional 4X2 Truck

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lila L. Ashby, 83-year-old female from Percy, IL – Deceased

Unit 2 – Luke R. Sale, 26-year-old male from Red Bud, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 4 at Roseborough Road. Unit 2 was traveling northbound at the same location. For unknown reasons, Unit 1 crossed into the northbound lane and struck Unit 2 head-on. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on the scene.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 2 was issued a citation for No Valid License/Permit – Under One Year

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: