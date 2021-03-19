ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian traffic crash on Illinois Route 13 at Hotz Road, Marissa, in St. Clair County.

McKaylynn M. Crowl, a 22-year-old female from New Athens, IL. was pronounced deceased on scene. She was struck by a 2000 Dodge Dakota.

WHAT: Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 13 at Hotz Road, Marissa, St Clair County

WHEN: March 19, 2021, at 3:27 A.M.

VEHICLE: Unit 1– Maroon 2000 Dodge Dakota

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Candice L.W. Barton, a 29-year-old female from Marissa, IL.– Refused medical attention.

PEDESTRIAN: McKaylynn M. Crowl, a 22-year-old female from New Athens, IL – Pronounced deceased on scene.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Illinois 13 at Hotz Road. The pedestrian was walking westbound on Illinois 13 at Hotz Road, in the roadway. Unit 1 did not see the pedestrian in time to avoid her and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of Unit 1 refused medical attention. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

