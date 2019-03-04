MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a three-unit crash at 10:48 a.m. Sunday involving an Illinois State Police Squad Car at Interstate 55 at the northbound lane, Mile-Post 71 in Montgomery County.

This is the preliminary ISP report:

Unit One, a 2009 Honda Passenger Car, and Unit Three, a 2013 Volkswagen Passenger Car, were northbound on I-55 near Mile-Post 71. Unit Two, a 2011 Chevrolet Illinois State Police vehicle, was sitting stationary on the inside shoulder with its emergency lights activated at the same location. Unit One applied their brakes as they approached Unit Two, the driver of Unit One lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of Unit Two. Unit One spun into the lane of traffic and Unit Three struck Unit One.

The driver of Unit One was transported to Saint John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL., with minor injuries. The driver of Unit Two was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, Litchfield, IL, with minor injuries. Both parties were transported by Farmersville-Waggoner Ambulance. I-55 northbound was shut down for approximately one hour for the scene to be cleared. The crash remains under investigation. This marks the eleventh ISP squad car struck since January 1, 2019.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

