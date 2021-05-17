PERRY COUNTY - The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13 about an airplane crash.

WHAT: Airplane Crash with No Injuries

WHERE: In the area of Illinois Route 127 and Purple Martin Road, Pinkneyville, Perry County.

WHEN: May 14, 2021 at 3:37 p.m.

AIRCRAFT: Unit 1 – White 1973 Bonanza A36 Single Engine Aircraft

PILOT: Unit 1 – Kenneth J. Loggins, a 61-year-old male from Jonesboro, AR – Refused medical attention.

PASSENGER: Unit 1 – Goldie M. Loggins, a 73-year-old female from Brockwell, AR – Refused medical attention.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: ISP District 13 Troopers responded to an aircraft crash at the above time and location. A single engine 1973 Bonanza A36 aircraft made an emergency landing in an open field after experiencing mechanical issues. There was minor damage to the aircraft. Both occupants refused medical treatment on scene. The ISP District 13, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are continuing the investigation. No further information is available at this time. This is an open and ongoing investigation.

