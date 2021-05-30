GRANITE CITY - The Illinois State Police District 11 released the following information about a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 12:19 a.m. on May 30, 2021, on Illinois Route 111 just north of Schoolhouse Road in Madison County.

This is the preliminary report:

WHERE: Illinois 111 just north of Schoolhouse Road, Madison County.

VEHICLE: Unit 1-2009 Silver Mercury Grand Marquis.

Article continues after sponsor message

DRIVER: Unit 1- John Shea, a 31-year-old male from Granite City, IL. – Transported to a regional hospital with serious injuries.

PASSENGERS:

Unit 1-36-year-old male from Granite City, IL. - Deceased Unit 1.

Passenger - Aryian Abney, 21-year-old female from Granite City – Transported to a regional hospital with minor injuries.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling north on Illinois 111 just north of Schoolhouse Road in Madison County. Unit 1 was being pursued by Pontoon Beach Police Department. The driver of Unit 1 swerved to avoid spike strips and left the roadway to the left, striking a tree. The driver fled the scene and was taken into custody a short time later and was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a regional hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The rear seat passenger was transported to a regional hospital with minor injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately 7 hours during the investigation. Illinois State Police is leading the traffic crash investigation. Inquiries regarding the pursuit should be directed to the Pontoon Beach Police Department. The crash remains under investigation.

More like this: