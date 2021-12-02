FRANKLIN COUNTY - This is a four-vehicle accident report from Franklin County from the Illlinois State Police.

WHAT: Four Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: llinois Route 37 at Country Club Road in West Frankfort, Franklin County

WHEN: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:43 a.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2015 White Hino Straight Truck

Unit 2- 2013 Grey Hyundai Elantra

Unit 3- 2017 Maroon Kia SUV

Unit 4- 2018 Black Jeep Renegade

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Jacob Simmons, 18-year-old male from Timms, IL

Unit 2- 37-year-old male from Carbondale, IL – Deceased (Pending next of kin notification)

Unit 3- Theresa Winters, 64-year-old female from West Frankfort, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Unit 4- Wyonna Murphy, 64-year-old female from West Frankfort, IL

PASSENGERS: Unit 2- 28-year-old female from West Frankfort, IL – Deceased (Pending next of kin notification)

Unit 2- Unidentified female – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuriesUnit 3 - Lynette Duke, 62-year-old female from Brentwood, CA – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 2 was traveling north on Illinois Route 37 near Country Club Road in West Frankfort, Jefferson County and slowed to turn left. Unit 1 was traveling north at the same location behind Unit 2. Units 3 and 4 were both traveling south at the same location. The driver of Unit 1 failed to slow down and struck the rear of Unit 2. Unit 2 was forced into the path of Unit 3 and Unit 1 continued into the path of Unit 4. Both Unit 1 and Unit 4 drivers reported no injuries. Both the driver and a passenger in Unit 2 were pronounced deceased on scene (pending next of kin notification). Unit 3 driver and passenger and an unidentified passenger in Unit 2 were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries. Illinois Route 37 was closed in both directions for approximately 4 hours during the crash investigation. This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

CHARGES: Unit 1 driver was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

