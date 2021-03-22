CARTERVILLE – On Saturday, March 20, 2021, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) - Zone 4 along with the Chris-Mont (Christian and Montgomery County) Emergency Management Agency, Pana Police Department, Pana Fire Department, and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office will be expanding the search for missing person, Daniel “Danny” Crosby of Carterville, Illinois. Additional information received from the public has caused investigators to expand the search area near the Tri-County Fairgrounds. The public is asked to stay out of the area near and adjacent to the fairgrounds as authorities intensify their search.

Family and friends of Daniel Crosby have not had any contact with Crosby since February 27, 2020 when he was in Pana, Illinois. Crosby was reported missing to the Carterville, Illinois Police Department on March 18, 2020.

This investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact ISP DCI - Zone 4 at (217) 782-4750.

