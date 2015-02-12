Edwardsville Police are continuing investigation of an accident that happened at 1:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 3, on Highway 157 and Center Grove Road in Edwardsville involving a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville police car and a motorist.

The person driving eastbound on Center Grove Road was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital in serious condition. The officer driving the SIUE marked police sedan was also taken to Anderson Hospital in Maryville after the accident.

Kevin Schmoll, Southern Illinois University chief of police, reported the driver of the SIUE police car is doing OK recovering from the accident. The status of the other motorist is not known, police officials said.

Schmool and Lt. Charlie Kohlberg of the Edwardsville Police Department said Illinois State Police has done an accident reconstruction as part of the investigation. The Illinois State Police and the Illinois State Police accident reconstruction until are working together for a final analysis.

