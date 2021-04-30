ISP District 18 Releases Info About Fatal Crash In Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - This is preliminary information about a fatal crash in Montgomery County by Illinois State Police District 18.
WHAT: Fatal Traffic Crash
WHERE: Interstate 55 Northbound at milepost 54, Montgomery County
WHEN: April 29, 2021 at approximately 5:48 p.m.
VEHICLE: Unit 1- Gray 2007 Toyota Camry
DRIVER: Unit 1- David R. Grapes, 69-year-old male of Clarendon Hills, IL (Deceased)
PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 near milepost 54 in Montgomery County. At this location northbound Interstate 55 is diverted around a construction zone that is closed and barricaded. Unit 1 drove around several construction barricades and traveled for several hundred feet before striking a stationary Caterpillar track hoe. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. The crash remains under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.
