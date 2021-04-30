ISP District 18 Releases Info About Fatal Crash In Montgomery County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MONTGOMERY COUNTY - This is preliminary information about a fatal crash in Montgomery County by Illinois State Police District 18. WHAT: Fatal Traffic Crash WHERE: Interstate 55 Northbound at milepost 54, Montgomery County Article continues after sponsor message WHEN: April 29, 2021 at approximately 5:48 p.m. VEHICLE: Unit 1- Gray 2007 Toyota Camry DRIVER: Unit 1- David R. Grapes, 69-year-old male of Clarendon Hills, IL (Deceased) PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 near milepost 54 in Montgomery County. At this location northbound Interstate 55 is diverted around a construction zone that is closed and barricaded. Unit 1 drove around several construction barricades and traveled for several hundred feet before striking a stationary Caterpillar track hoe. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased on scene. The crash remains under investigation and no further information is being released at this time. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Mike Weller, Winter Warm-Ups, and More!