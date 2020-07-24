ISP District 13 Releases Preliminary Information About Crash Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The following preliminary information on a three-vehicle crash being released by Illinois State Police District 13 WHAT: Three Vehicle Crash with Injury. WHERE: Interstate 57 northbound at Milepost 88, Jefferson County. WHEN: Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 12:24 P.M. VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2017 Black Hyundai Passenger Car Unit 2 – Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer Unit 3 – Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer Article continues after sponsor message DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Noah W. Shaw, a 22 year old male from Benton, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Unit 2 – Alberto Restrepo-Sierra, a 54 year old male from Miami, FL – Refused medical attention. Unit 3 – Ivan Eufracio, a 58 year old male from Houston, TX – Refused medical attention. PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: All three units were traveling northbound on Interstate 57 at Milepost 88 in Jefferson County. Unit 2 was in the left lane and unit 3 was in the right lane, next to unit 2. Unit 1 was directly behind unit 3. Unit 1 tried to drive between units 2 and 3. Unit 1 struck the trailer of unit 2 and lost control. Unit 1 then struck the trailer of unit 3 and became stuck underneath. The driver of unit 1 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The drivers of units 2 and 3 refused medical attention. No further information will be disseminated at this time. CHARGES: Pending. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip