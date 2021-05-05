WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13 about a two-vehicle personal injury traffic crash in Williamson County.



WHAT: Two Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 13 at Paulton Road, Williamson County

WHEN: May 4, 2021 at 7:42 a.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 1972 Blue Chevrolet Truck

Unit 2- 2014 Black Jeep SUV

DRIVERS: Unit 1- 17-year-old male from Marion, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.Unit 2- Erika Kirkpatrick, 34-year-old female from Marion, IL – Transported by private vehicle to an area hospital with minor injuries.

PASSENGERS: Unit 1- 17-year-old male from Marion, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Unit 1- 14-year-old male from Marion, IL – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit was traveling south on Paulton Road and was stopped at a yield sign in the center median with Illinois Route 13. Unit 2 was traveling east on Illinois Route 13. The driver of Unit 1 pulled across Route 13 into the path of Unit 2 and was struck by Unit 2.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was cited for Failure to Yield at a Yield Intersection.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

