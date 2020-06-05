



The following preliminary information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11

MADISON COUNTY - Samuel J. Sparks, a 31-year-old male from East Alton, lost his life after a 1009 Honda RF450R dirt motorcycle bike-Nissan Frontier crash at 12:06 a.m. Friday at Fosterburg Road and Serenity Drive, Madison County.

ISP PRELIMINARY REPORT ON TWO-VEHICLE FATAL CRASH:

Location: Fosterburg Road and Serenity Drive, Madison County.

Date, Time: June 5, 2020 at 12:06 A.M.

Vehicles:

Unit 1 – 2009 Honda RF450R Unit 2 – 2017 Nissan Frontier

Unit 1 - Samuel J. Sparks, a 31-year-old male from East Alton, IL. – Transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Deceased)

Unit 2 – Mark A. Randle, a 53-year-old male from Bethalto, IL. – Refused medical attention.

A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1, a dirt bike motorcycle with no lights or registration, was traveling southbound on Fosterburg Road at Serenity Drive. Unit 2 was traveling northbound on Fosterburg Road in the same area. Unit 2 began turning left onto Serenity Drive when unit 1 struck the passenger side of unit 2. The driver of unit 1, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased shortly afterwards. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.



