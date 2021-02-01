GREENVILLE - Illinois State Police District 11 and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 were called to a shooting that is now being investigated as a homicide in the 600 block of East South Street in Greenville. The call to ISP came at 7:24 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

This is a brief synopsis provided by ISP: "Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: ISP District 11 and ISP DCI Zone 8 responded to a reported shooting at the above time and location. An unknown female was located deceased. A subject was reportedly barricaded in a residence in the 500 block of E. Main Street, Greenville.

"At approximately 1:00 a.m. the ISP detained a subject as part of the homicide investigation. If anyone saw the shooting or knows anything about the events surrounding the incident, please call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). This is an open and ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time."

