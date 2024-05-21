EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted a violent crime suppression detail on May 15-17, 2024, in St. Clair and Madison counties, focusing its efforts on East St. Louis and neighboring Metro East communities. The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high crime areas, violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East.

Detail Results

Arrests

34

Felony Charges

39

Criminal Charges

64

Firearm Related Charges

30

Firearms Seized

15

Controlled Substance Seized

6.5 grams

There were several notable events and arrests during the detail.

On May 15, 2024, troopers attempted a traffic stop on a stolen Kia. The vehicle fled, but with the assistance of air support the vehicle was located in Cahokia Heights. Three suspects were taken into custody and a stolen firearm was recovered.

On May 16, 2024, troopers made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an IVC violation. A stolen firearm was recovered along with 436.6 grams of suspected cannabis, the driver was taken into custody.

On May 17, 2024, troopers made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an IVC violation. Two firearms were recovered, the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

More than 40 officers from around the state, including ISP Troops 6, 8, 10, ISP South Fatal Four Team, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6, ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group, and ISP Air Operations, joined forces with the ISP Special Operation Group Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit for the multi-day operation. The ISP Firearms Investigations Unit provided additional support during the operational period.

ISP will continue to use all available resources, including air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increase patrols, and information sharing to combat violent crime.

