SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) welcomed nine new troopers today from Cadet Class 146 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The new troopers will report to three different Troops throughout the state on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Cadet Class 146 marks the 18th cadet class graduation under Governor JB Pritzker and ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. Since 2019, 512 troopers have joined ISP.

“On behalf of the State of Illinois, I would like to congratulate Cadet Class 146 on their graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration has prioritized recruitment over the last five years, leading to 512 new troopers—and I am honored to welcome these 9 cadets as they start the next chapter of their career in law enforcement.”

“Today is another proud day for ISP as we welcome new troopers to our ranks,” said ISP Director Kelly. “One of the many special moments for an ISP Director includes administering the Oath of an Officer to new troopers. The expression of great pride on their faces, the inherent desire to make a difference in their communities, and the determination and grit they exude is a demonstration of ISP’s strong heritage.”

Cadet Class 146 was a traditional academy class where the nine new troopers completed a demanding 28-week program. The program consists of physical and classroom instruction, which includes training in Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, DomesticViolence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more.

In addition to the 28-week academy training, these troopers are required to participate in one-on-one- mentoring with Field Training Officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 42 weeks. Troopers who successfully complete the field training program advance to solo-patrol status.

The new officers are assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties.

Troop 3 Chicago, 7 troopers

Troop 4 Peoria, 1 trooper

Troop 7 Champaign, 1 trooper

Effective July 1, 2024, new troopers will earn approximately $90,000 in compensation upon graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy. To allow more people the opportunity to apply and earn this increased pay, ISP extended the deadline for the next round of applications to May 1, 2024.

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.

