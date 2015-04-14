Illinois State Police confirm that at 5:20 Monday evening at a home in the 3400 block of Lincoln Street in Alton, a suspect was shot and killed by an Alton Police officer.

Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Mark Doiron said he could not release the name of the suspect until next of kin of the man had been notified, but said the offender was a 27-year-old male with a last address of St. Louis, Mo.

He said Alton Police dispatched several cars to the home on Lincoln Street after a homeowner called and said there was a criminal suspect or in their words someone “wanted” on their back porch.

Doiron said from what he was told at the scene as officers arrived, the white male suspect went into his waist band and displayed a weapon and an officer gave him several commands to drop the weapon, but he failed to do so. After the commands were ignored, the officer fired his weapon striking the suspect, said the ISP representative.

“The suspect fell to the ground and responding officers administered first aid and the individual expired at the scene,” the ISP officer said.

In what is standard protocol in this type of situation, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons contacted ISP to continue the investigation because one of his police officers was involved in the shooting, added Doiron.

ISP is investigating the shooting and when finished will send a report to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office whether the officer acted appropriately with the use of force.

A formal press release should be issued today with more details from ISP about the shooting.

Alton Police and Illinois State Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the person killed. It is speculated that it is 27-year-old Isaac Jimenez, who was a person of interest in a St. Louis shooting on Sunday.

