OLNEY – The Illinois State Police is conducting a homicide investigation in Olney.

On September 6, 2020, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials were requested by the Olney Police Department in reference to a homicide investigation at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel Street in Olney, Illinois (Richland County). An adult male (Kyle M. Johnson, 19 year old male from Olney, IL) was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Zone 8 Agents and ISP Crime Scene responded to the scene and conducted a thorough investigation. Through information gathered during the investigation, a suspect was developed, and an arrest warrant issued for Rick A. Meador (M/W, DOB: 12/26/01). ISP DCI Zone 8 officials are requesting that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rick A. Meador notify the ISP. Meador is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, 155lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Meador may be accompanied by a juvenile female.

The Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Vernon Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, District 12 Patrol and District 13 Patrol assisted ISP DCI Zone 8 in this on-going investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for September 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. No additional information is being released at this time. Anyone with information is requested to contact Special Agent Travis Rinehart via email at Travis.Rinehart@illinois.gov or by telephone at (217) 342-7881.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

