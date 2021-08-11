CENTREVILLE - Illinois State Police is investigating a vehicle in the lake at Frank Holten State Park in Centreville Township, St. Clair County, Tuesday morning.

The call to ISP came at 6 a.m. about the vehicle in the lake, and when they arrived, a blue Hyundai Accent was recovered without occupants. ISP said divers are currently searching, but no occupants have been located in the lake.

“This is an open and ongoing investigation,” ISP said. “This is an open and ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time. More information will be disseminated as it becomes available.”

Belleville Fire Department water rescue units responded to the scene and worked together with the Swansea Fire Department dive team, Signal Hill Fire Department, and surrounding departments in the call for a car in the water at Frank Holden State Park. The Belleville Fire Department also reported that the car was found with no occupants inside.

