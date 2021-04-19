CLARKSBURG, IL. - Sherry Hubbartt, a 72-year-old female, was reported missing by her family to the Shelby County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office. Sherry was last seen at her residence in Clarksburg, IL, or rural Shelbyville

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 774-3941 or the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 5 at (217) 867-2211 No further information is available at this time.

