O'FALLON - ISP Zone 6 Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced Sunday night that an officer-involved shooting occurred and authorities were called at 1:34 p.m. on May 28, 2023, to the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Old Collinsville Road, O'Fallon, in St. Clair County.

The Preliminary indicated the following:

"ISP DCI agents responded to the above location for an officer-involved shooting," ISP said. "O'Fallon Police Department and Fairview Heights Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle wanted in connection with a felony offense out of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, armed and dangerous. The driver exited the vehicle, armed with a firearm, and fled on foot.

The driver fired at the officers and the officers returned fire. The driver continued running approximately 100 yards where he was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The driver was airlifted to a regional hospital and pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during this incident. This investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time."

