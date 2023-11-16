EAST ST. LOUIS – In October 2023, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office (SCCSAO) filed 53 charges in Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) cases, 44 felony and nine misdemeanor charges. PSEG is a joint effort between ISP and the East St. Louis Police Department (ESTLPD) for violent crime investigations. PSEG was created to provide more highly trained resources in East St. Louis to help solve and reduce crime.

SCCSAO charged the following cases in October. The dates listed are the dates the incident occurred.

On April 13, 2023, PSEG agents responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of 39th Street in which an 11-year-old male was shot while inside his residence. As part of an ongoing investigation where three other individuals had previously been charged, the SCCSAO charged a fourth person in the case. SCCSAO charged a 15-year-old female with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Mob Action, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. The 15-year-old female was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and the female was released.

On April 17, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a report of battery in the 700 block of N. 23rd Street in which the female victim sustained significant facial injuries. On October 3, 2023, SCCSAO charged 67-year-old Marcus Hicks of Belleville with Aggravated Battery. Hicks was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Hicks was released.

On May 27, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a fight at the Ivy Ultra Lounge located at 911 St. Louis Avenue in which a female sustained lacerations to her face after being struck with a glass bottle. On October 18, 2023, SCCSAO charged 22-year-old Shamonica Gines of East St. Louis with Aggravated Battery/Permanent Disfigurement. Gines was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Gines was released.

On June 21, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a criminal sexual assault complaint of a 15-year old male. On October 27, 2023, SCCSAO charged 34-year-old Demetrius Moore of East St. Louis with 10 counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, Sexual Exploitation of a Child (misdemeanor) and Domestic Battery (misdemeanor). Moore was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Moore was released.

On August 3, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a report of an order of protection violation in the 500 block of Wimmer Place. On October 12, 2023, 41-year-old Jenniece Horton of East St. Louis was charged with Violation of Order of Protection/Prior Domestic Battery. Horton was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Horton was released.

On August 27, 2023, PSEG agents responded to the 500 block of N. 45th Street for a report of a domestic battery. Upon their arrival to the scene, officers learned the suspect had been shot by the victim’s daughter. The 26-year-old daughter reported she shot the suspect because he would not stop beating her mother. The female victim was found with extensive injuries to her face. The female and male were both taken to St. Louis area hospitals for treatment. On October 17, 2023, SCCSAO charged the male suspect, 42-year-old Cory Collins of East St. Louis, with Aggravated Domestic Battery/Great Bodily Harm. Collins was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Collins was released.

On August 27, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a domestic battery complaint that occurred in the parking lot of Club Illusion located at 526 E. Broadway in which a female was battered by her boyfriend. On October 18, 2023, SCCSAO charged 45-year-old Lewaun Yokley of St. Louis, Missouri with Aggravated Battery/Public Place. Yokley was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Yokley was released.

On August 30, 2023, PSEG agents responded to a vehicular crash at N. 3rd Street and Missouri Avenue. One of the drivers was observed by an agent trying to give a backpack to some females on scene. The backpack was found to have suspect cannabis and a firearm inside of it. On October 12, 2023, SCCSAO charged 25-year-old Jerry Haynes Jr. of Madison with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Haynes was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Haynes was released.

On September 7, 2023, PSEG agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at St. Clair Avenue and 1st Street in which approximately 111 grams of cannabis was located. On October 24, 2023, SCCSAO charged 39-year-old Lamar Moore of East St. Louis with Manufacturing/Intent to Deliver Cannabis/30-500 grams. Moore was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Moore was released.

On September 29, 2023, an East St. Louis officer came upon a vehicle stopped in the roadway in the 1200 block of Martin Luther King Drive in which a shotgun was visible in the backseat. The driver was taken into custody and PSEG agents investigated the case. On October 1, 2023, SCCSAO charged 37-year-old John Rose of St. Louis, Missouri with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon/No FOID and Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Serial Number. Rose was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Rose was released.

On October 1, 2023, PSEG agents responded to the Area 6 Club located at 935 St. Louis Avenue for a report of a fight in progress. Upon their arrival, officers heard shots being fired and located a male gunshot victim in the parking lot identified as 27-year-old Dayman Warren Jr. of Granite City. Warren was transported to a St. Louis area hospital where he died from his injuries. On October 3, 2023, SCCSAO charged 26-year-old Terrell Amerson of Belleville with First Degree Murder, three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Felon, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm Ammunition by Felon. Amerson is being held at the St. Clair County Jail with no bond.

On October 2, 2023, PSEG agents received information of a possible retaliation shooting in the 200 block of N. 70th Street in Cahokia Heights. Agents responded to the area where they observed a group of males walking down the street shooting at a group of individuals standing outside a residence. Following a short foot pursuit, two males were taken into custody by PSEG agents. On October 4, 2023, SCCSAO charged 24-year-old James Dotson Jr. of East St. Louis with Unlawful Use of a Weapon/Machine Gun, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon/Subsequent Offense, two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, three counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor), and Obstructing Identification (misdemeanor). On October 18, 2023, SCCSAO charged 22-year-old Desi Triplett of East St. Louis with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Dotson and Triplett were processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Dotson and Triplett were released.

On October 6, 2023, PSEG agents responded to a report of a domestic battery in the Roosevelt Homes located at 1328 N. 44th Street where a female victim was observed with injuries to her face. On October 8, 2023, SCCSAO charged 29-year-old Eric Brooks of St. Louis, Missouri with two counts of Aggravated Battery/Public Place and two counts of Domestic Battery (misdemeanors). Brooks was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Brooks was released.

On October 22, 2023, East St. Louis Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6th Street and Missouri Avenue. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and located a loaded Glock with a switch making it a machine gun. A passenger in the vehicle admitted to shooting the firearm out the window. On October 23, 2023, SCCSAO charged 19-year-old Dennis Ross of Washington Park with Unlawful Use of a Weapon/Machine Gun and two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Ross was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Ross was released.

On October 23, 2023, PSEG agents investigated a domestic battery report in the 3000 block of Louisiana Boulevard in which the victim reported being struck with a bottle and whipped with an extension cord. On October 26, 2023, SCCSAO charged 67-year-old Phyllis Jones with Aggravated Battery/Great Bodily Harm/60+ and Domestic Battery (misdemeanor). Jones was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Jones was released.

On October 24, 2023, East St. Louis officers responded to the 500 block of N. 32nd Street reference a report of a subject with a weapon. Upon their arrival, officers were advised by a female victim that the suspect had a firearm and was threatening her. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody and he resisted arrest. On October 25, 2023, CCSAO charged 20-year-old Jimmie Fulton with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting a Police Officer (misdemeanor), and Aggravated Assault (misdemeanor). Fulton was processed and detained for a detention hearing at the St. Clair County Jail. Further detention was denied and Fulton was released.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

