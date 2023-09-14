WASHINGTON PARK – A trio has been officially charged with a homicide in Washington Park that occurred last Friday.

On September 12, 2023, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney, James Gomric, charged 22-year-old Deantae Hoskins of Madison with First-Degree Murder (Class M Felony) and Armed Habitual Criminal (Class X Felony), a 16-year-old juvenile of Madison with First Degree Murder (Class M Felony) and 26-year-old Cheyennea Hoskins of Hartford with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4 Felony) and Aggravated Assault (Class A Misdemeanor).

The state's attorney said at 3:47 p.m. on September 8, 2023, the Washington Park Police Department and ISP Zone 6 Major Crimes responded to 47th Street at Caseyville Avenue in Washington Park for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been struck by gunfire and was pronounced deceased on scene. The victim was later identified as 36-year-old Peter Hester Jr. of East Carondelet.

ISP said during the investigation a suspect vehicle was identified and located. Cheyennea Hoskins and the 16-year-old juvenile were both taken into custody without incident. Deantae Hoskins was taken into custody a short time later. Deantae Hoskins and the 16-year-old juvenile are both being held on a $1,000,000, 10% to apply bond.

Cheyennea Hoskins is currently being held on a $50,000, 10% to apply bond. No further information is available, and no booking photos are available.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.###

